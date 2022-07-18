ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Is Minnesota’s Signature Dish

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.

With those ideas in mind, Far and Wide compiled a list of the most beloved dishes in every state in the U.S. These items are not only delicious, but central to the culture in that state. They named fried fish as the best dish in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

In Minnesota, there's one thing everyone looks forward to when the weekend rolls around: the Friday night fish fry. Served with a pint of cold beer and crisp French fries, the fried fish is flaky, beer-battered and the perfect shade of golden brown. While you'll find everything from cod to Pollack on the menu, the most popular pick is fried waslleye, which is the official state fish.

So, where does one find the best fried fish in Minnesota? The Anchor Fish & Chips in Minneapolis.

