SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report scammers posing as deputies took thousands from two victims. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said according to the victims’ report Monday, the scammers said they were deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department and there was supposedly a warrant issued because they missed their jury duty. The scammers were persuasive in keeping the victims on the phone, saying if they hung up, they would be arrested almost immediately.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO