ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota’s new 188-mile bike route connecting Moorhead to St. Cloud via Pelican Rapids now has a name. “Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route” received 34% of the 3,655 votes cast in response to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s invitation to the public to help pick a name for the route. “Glacier Lakes Bicycle Route” came in a close second, with 33% of the votes cast. Other names considered were MiddleSota, Rivers to Prairie, and Towns and Fields.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO