A Massachusetts teenager is charged with murder for the death of a Skowhegan woman. Jason Servil, 19 of Massachusetts is charged with murder for the death of Alice Abbott, 20 of Skowhegan. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Skowhegan Police received a 911 call just after 5:30 Saturday morning from a man reporting an assault at 912 Canaan Road. Responding officers found a Madison man suffering from a head injury. The man told authorities that he was staying overnight with Abbott, who lived at the address with her parents. Abbott was found deceased on the property. The man was transported to Reddington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, where he was treated and released.

SKOWHEGAN, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO