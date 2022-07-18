ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas to hold 10th annual sales tax holiday in August

By Miriam Battles
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFFo8_0gjeCMcW00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas shoppers will get to enjoy tax-free purchases during the state’s 10th annual tax-free holiday in August.

According to officials from the Department of Finance and Administration, items that qualify will be free of both state and local sales tax in Arkansas. The August 6-7 holiday will provide buyers with a variety of items including binders, book bags, shoes, cosmetics and clothing. DFA officials said that clothing items must be under $100 to qualify as tax free.

This will be the second year that electronics are included in the tax-free items. DFA communications director Scott Hardin said that the decision was made last year after students became dependent on technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who prefer online shopping over in-store, Hardin said that items qualify as tax-free only if they are shipped to an Arkansas address.

To qualify for tax-free items, in-store and online purchases must be made between 12:01 a.m. on August 6 and 11:59 p.m. on August 7.

To see all the items that qualify for sales tax-exempt, visit the DFA website at DFA.Arkansas.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Holiday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Shopping
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Arkansas soon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s now a fourth COVID-19 vaccine to fight the virus. The CDC signed off on the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Director of Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said the vaccine was made using different technology than mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer or Moderna shots. “The Novavax {vaccine} is what […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy