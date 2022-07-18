ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Altercation Leads to Arrests of Two Storm Lake Men Over the Weekend

stormlakeradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn altercation in which one individual tried to run over another individual with a vehicle early this past Saturday morning led to the arrests of two Storm Lake men. At approximately 2am this past Saturday, Storm Lake Police responded to the 800 block of Ontario Street regarding two 911 calls in...

stormlakeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourfortdodge.com

Teen Arrested in Fall Shooting at Fort Dodge Bar

A 16 year old faces several felony charges in relation to a shooting at the Brass Monkey last September. Morquette Jackson Junior is charged with Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon With the Intent to Cause Serious Injury (a forcible felony resulting in the Defendant being charged as an adult), Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Going Armed With Intent.
FORT DODGE, IA
more1049.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Spirit Lake Man

Spencer, IA (KICD) — 24 year old Isaac Hathaway of Spirit Lake was arrested by a Clay County Deputy following a traffic stop at around 10:30 on Sunday morning. He was initially arrested for driving with a barred license, and deputies reportedly searched the vehicle discovering marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Hathaway was booked into the Clay County Jail on charges including Driving While Barred, No License, No Insurance, Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at two thousand dollars.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
more1049.com

Enticement of Minor Charge for Spirit Lake Man

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — 47 year old Chris Ingraham of Spirit Lake has been officially charged with Enticing a Minor Under 16 last week, according to court records. According to the criminal complaint filed at the beginning of the month, Ingraham allegedly attempted to solicit the minor for sex in February of 2020. Ingraham appeared in court to set a date for his arraignment which will be August 8th.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Storm Lake, IA
Storm Lake, IA
Crime & Safety
stormlakeradio.com

Man Arrested in Clay County for Driving While Barred ; Drug Possession

A Spirit Lake man was arrested this past weekend in Clay County for driving without a license and possession of illegal drugs. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop around 10:30am Sunday between Sioux Rapids and Greenville at the 460th Street and Highway 71 intersection. It was discovered that 24-year-old Isaac Hathaway had a barred drivers license. Upon further investigation, he was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City woman charged for second OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 71-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kathleen Ann Orrick stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala for erratic driving on Highway 10 near Harrison Avenue in Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Lake Police
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested on charge of intox

SHELDON—A 66-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:15 p.m. Monday, July 18, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Garris Breems stemmed from him being found lying on the common walkway near the entrance to Autumn Park Apartments, where he lives, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Pleads Guilty To November Vehicle Break-In

A Carroll man arrested for motor vehicle burglary and using a stolen bank card was sentenced last week in Carroll County District Court. Twenty-eight-year-old Tyson Alan Jackson was charged with third-degree burglary, credit card fraud, and operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, all aggravated misdemeanors, following a Carroll Police Department investigation into a Nov. 16 report. Authorities say Jackson used a rock to smash the window of a vehicle and steal the victim’s purse. Later that day, Jackson used the stolen bank card to purchase gasoline from the Glidden Casey’s. According to law enforcement, Jackson was also found operating a 2016 Ford F-150 without permission from the owner. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Jackson pled guilty to only the third-degree burglary charge and was sentenced to two years in prison. However, the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. Jackson was also ordered to pay over $1,500 in fines, surcharges, and court costs related to the case.
CARROLL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hartley man jailed for pot, pipe, grinder

PRIMGHAR—A 21-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in...
HARTLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Boy Taken To Hospital After Car vs Bike Accident

Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City boy was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck his bike in Orange City on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 1:10 p.m., 65-year-old Barbara Van Beek of Orange City was driving a 2013 Chevy Equinox westbound on Eighth Street Southeast, in Orange City. They tell us that Michael Huizenga of Orange City was crossing the street on his bicycle, where there was no crosswalk.
ORANGE CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
more1049.com

Multiple Crashes in Palo Alto County Over the Last Week

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple vehicle crashes over the last week. Just after 5 a.m. on July 11th Morgan Barrientos of Spencer hit an unfinished portion of a bridge being built along 360th Street by Emmetsburg when she drove on the wrong side of the construction zone barriers. No injuries were reported and Barrientos’s truck received an estimated $4,000 in damage and they were cited for Failure to Maintain Control.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Casey's Store Closed Due to Fire

The Casey's store at 825 Flindt Drive in Storm Lake has been closed today (Fri) due to an apparent fire. The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is unknown, although a Casey's representative described it as “nothing major.” It's unclear when the store will reopen.
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge

Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man has pled guilty in federal court to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine this week. 35 year old Kenneth Alan Block said he and other individuals distributed at least 2.5 kilograms of meth in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021. Block was arrested in late September last year when police found 170 grams of meth after consenting to a search of his car.
SPENCER, IA
more1049.com

Sanborn Woman Sentenced For Drug Charges

Sibley, IA (KICD) — 50 year old Christine Anne Lynch of Sanborn pled guilty to charges of first offense Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine and Marijuana last week. Lynch originally pled not guilty at her arraignment following her arrest in April of last year. In addition to more than...
SANBORN, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Everly Man Arrested For Unlawful Debit Card Use

Everly, IA (KICD) — An Everly man has been arrested following an investigation into a complaint of unauthorized debit card use. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a complaint was received last week that a person’s debit card had been used without their consent over the 4th of July weekend. As a result of the investigation 36 year old Alexander Plemmons was taken into custody last Monday for Unlawful Use of a Credit/Debit Card and 5th Degree Theft and held on a $2,000 bond.
EVERLY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Cherokee Man Injured in Minnesota Accident

A Cherokee man was injured when a semi he was driving was involved in a collision with another vehicle Tuesday in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Gerald Wovcha of Mankato, Minnesota was driving a 2009 Toyota Prius eastbound and 60-year-old Roger Hohl of Cherokee was driving a 2023 Freightliner Semi when the two collided at an intersection near St. Peter.
CHEROKEE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy