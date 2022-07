Several gun thefts have been reported recently in Jonesboro, ranging from vehicle break-ins to residential burglaries. A report taken on Saturday indicates that around 4 to 5 AM at the 1600-block of West Oak Avenue, a vehicle was broken into and a Springfield 1911 .45 handgun stolen, along with other items. Another vehicle theft was reported in the 1700-block of West Oak Avenue during the same time frame, suggesting the suspect or suspects may have hit multiple vehicles in a row.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO