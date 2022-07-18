Belinda “Bimbi” Lopez – Service 7/21/22 11 a.m.

Marjorie “Margie” Kramer of Park Hills died Tuesday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Visitation for Margie Kramer is Saturday from...
Linda Kay Dressler of Altenburg died Thursday at the age of 69. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg. Burial is at the church cemetery. Visitation for Linda Dressler is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning at 8:30 at Trinity...
Sandra Lee Bullock Francis of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 69. Her funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be in the Bonne Terre Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday evening starting at 5...
Arlene F. DeGonia of Hillsboro passed away Sunday, July 17th, she was 86 years old. The funeral service will be Thursday morning, July 28th at 9 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Arlene DeGonia will be Wednesday morning,...
Donald Eugene Bay Sr. of Festus, passed away Sunday, July 17th, he was 87 years old. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning, July 27th, at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Donald Bay Sr. will be Tuesday evening,...
Brian Odle of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 51. The funeral service will be 1:00 Sunday at the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Brian Odle will be 4 to 8 Saturday and noon to 1 Sunday at the funeral home.
Wanda Marie Mills of Park Hills died Wednesday at the age of 95. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 2:30 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills. Visitation for Wanda Mills will be Friday afternoon from 1 until 2:30 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Cladwell Chapel.
Terry Thomas of St. Louis died last Friday at the age of 69. The funeral service is this Friday at noon at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Terry Thomas is Friday...
(Festus, Crystal City) The Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721 is in the process of raising funds to erect a very large American flag in the future. Chip Price is the current Exalted Ruler of the lodge. He says it will be quite the spectacle once they have it placed. Price...
(Madison County) Human remains found yesterday (thursday) in Madison County have been identified as that of Timothy Dees of Creve Couer. The 25-year old had been missing since February 28th with his last appearance in Fredericktown, where his family lives. Dees’ remains were discovered on private property according to the...
(Jefferson County) The 76th annual Jefferson County Fair gets underway Thursday evening with gates opening at 5. Tonight people can watch the Surdyke Motorcross starting at 7 in the STL Diesel Arena all while enjoying carnival rides and live musical entertainment from Sweetwater Holler at 8 at the RWZ Pavilion.
Firefighters trained for incidents involving rescues from a collapsed trench. Cyclists are pushing for safer road conditions in the Heartland. Two suspects in a Bollinger Co. homicide investigation have been identified. Impact of heat on your vehicle. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Rising temperatures around the Heartland could have major...
Fresh lemon and glasses of lemon water on white rustic wooden table top. Vintage style. Still life. Food styling shot. (Farmington) A group of girls in Farmington will be selling lemonade for a good cause Thursday+ and Friday. Ashley Grindstaff is the mother of several of these girls. She says it’s something they look forward too every year.
(Wappapello) This weekend is expected to be the hottest weekend of the summer yet. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County has some heat related tips for this weekends” lake goers. And Hayes has this advice if you are going to...
(Greenville) The Wayne County Journal Banner is reporting that a candidate running for Wayne County Prosecutor is facing three criminal charges. Rocky Kingree of rural Piedmont has been charged with three crimes since April in Stoddard, Carter and Iron Counties. He was charged with the burglary of his mother’s residence,...
(Hillsboro) Current Assistant Prosecutor Travis Partney has spent several years in the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and he’s looking to move up. Partney is running for Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge in Division 3. He says he’s moved up the ladder in the prosecutor’s office and is ready for a new challenge.
