Detroit Lakes, MN

Two Moorhead teens critically injured in Detroit Lakes collision

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES, MINN. (KFGO) – Two Moorhead 18-year-olds are hospitalized after a crash in Detroit Lakes shortly before 5:30 p.m....

valleynewslive.com

65-year-old man found dead in Polk County

NEAR LENGBY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway after a Fosston man was found dead in Polk County. His body was found on Thursday, July 21, in Spring Lake near Lengby, MN. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as 65-year-old Raymond Larson. No foul play is suspected.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kxnet.com

Motorcyclist hurt in hit-run crash makes recovery progress

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Loved ones say the motorcyclist who was struck by a speeding pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash on a North Dakota interstate Tuesday is making significant progress in recovering from life-threatening injuries. Eric O’Meara was headed south on Interstate 29 when he was hit from...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

New bike route between Moorhead and St. Cloud named ‘Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota’s new 188-mile bike route connecting Moorhead to St. Cloud via Pelican Rapids now has a name. “Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route” received 34% of the 3,655 votes cast in response to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s invitation to the public to help pick a name for the route. “Glacier Lakes Bicycle Route” came in a close second, with 33% of the votes cast. Other names considered were MiddleSota, Rivers to Prairie, and Towns and Fields.
MOORHEAD, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPOND TO AGRICULTURAL ARICRAFT CRASH IN EAST GRAND FORKS

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an agricultural aircraft that had made an emergency landing in a field in section 14 of Grand Forks Township, rural East Grand Forks, MN. The pilot of the aircraft was uninjured, and there were no other occupants of the aircraft. The aircraft sustained disabling damage and was removed from the field without incident. The FAA was notified of the incident.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Woman jumps from 2nd floor during apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - the woman that jumped from a second story apartment to escape a fire on Thursday morning is ok. Firefighters rushed to the 700 Blk. of 23rd St. S. at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 for reports of the fire. Firefighters say the fire...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Four injured in Detroit Lakes collision

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that 18-year-old Moorhead native Gabriel Spader was headed northbound on Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes around 5:20 p.m. when he struck another car at the Highway 10 intersection, driven by 18-year-old Raini Evans. Spader, along with passenger 18-year-old Benjamin Dickey were taken to Sanford Fargo with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger in Spader's car wasn't hurt. Evans and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
lakesarearadio.net

Verndale Man Run Over by Hay Baler Dies from Injuries

WING RIVER TOWNSHIP (KDLM) – A Verndale man was run over by a hay baler and died from his injuries, Tuesday. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. of a man run over by a tractor in Wing River Township.. When Law Enforcement arrived on scene they found Raphael Kern, 63 of Verndale had been run over by a round baler.
VERNDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people reportedly killed in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota

(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that three people have been killed in a crash involving an SUV and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the SUV stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the SUV died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Driver cited in 13th Ave. intersection collision

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man was cited for disregarding a traffic control signal in a two-car crash at 13th Ave. and 25th St. S shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Police say 39-year-old Maulid Hussein ran a red light. The car he was driving collided with an SUV in the intersection. The SUV flipped onto its roof.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

2 seriously injured after 5 teens collide in Becker County crash

DETRIOT LAKES, Minn. -- Five teens were involved in a car crash in Becker County on Sunday evening when two vehicles collided at an intersection.Police say a 2015 Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road while a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The cars collided at the intersection of the two roads.Two Moorhead teens inside the Honda Fit were transported to Sanford Health Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts. The third passenger in the Fit had no reported injuries.The 18-year-old driver of the Jetta had non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a 16-year-old passenger. Neither was transported to a hospital.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
101.3 KDWB

Bull Gets Loose, 'Window Shops' Along Main Street In Park Rapids

A bull got loose in Park Rapids, Minnesota, yesterday (July 21) and took a stroll down Main Street, according to FOX 9. Apparently, a handling mishap led the bull to escape from its owner. The animal was seen walking around Main Street, peering into windows. Luckily, it doesn't appear the bull's shopping spree led to a bull-in-a-china-shop-type situation. However, the bull's trip downtown was cut short for safety reasons. Police blocked off streets so they could safely corral the animal and it took about 45 minutes for the bull's owner to wrangle the it.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Identities of three killed in Moorhead crash revealed

(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio has learned more about a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon off I-94 in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says two semi trucks and an SUV were headed westbound on the highway near milepost 2 when the stopped SUV was hit and pushed from behind by one semi into the other.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Changes on I-94 after deadly crash, Fefung security concerns, Robotic dogs at Minot air base..

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
MOORHEAD, MN

