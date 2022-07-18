ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Solar and wind power could save Texas power grid

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenewable energy got a bad rap in last year's winter storm after being criticized...

How to know the difference between a local power outage and rolling blackouts

TEXAS - Last week, Texans were asked twice to voluntarily conserve energy at home as record demand put stress on the power grid. These conservation requests don’t mean that power outages are imminent — instead, it’s one of the many tools that Texas’ Electricity Reliability Council uses to prevent mass power outages. At the same time, some residents across the state lost power in outages that ERCOT says weren’t related to the power grid. It’s easy for Texans, still wary after February’s 2021 winter outage that caused many Texans to lose power for days, to confuse local outages with statewide issues with the grid.
California governor targets Greg Abbott in full-page ads in 3 Texas newspapers

AUSTIN, Texas - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by placing full-page advertisements in three Texas newspapers. The ads, which ran Friday in the Austin-American Statesman, the Houston Chronicle and the El Paso Times, feature a modified quote from Abbott about Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion in Texas after six weeks.
Texas State
Texas Industry
Texas Business
North Texas teen turns childhood passion into successful pecan business

DALLAS - A 14-year-old North Texas boy started his own business and has tasted sweet and spicy success off pecans. Charlie Kobdish’s business model is totally nuts. But that hasn’t stopped him from cashing in. "We’ve got cinnamon sugar, the sweetest flavor. Definitely my favorite," he said. "Pecans...
Greg Abbott
6-year-old North Texas amputee featured in JC Penney ad

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A new back-to-school ad shows more than the latest trends. It features a young North Texas amputee to help share a message about inclusivity. Noah Rentz had one leg amputated when he was a toddler. The 6-year-old had the other amputated in June. But his disability doesn’t...
Here & Now: A conversation about juvenile justice

A North Texas man who has spent his life working with youth and families has put that knowledge into a new book. Travis Wortham Jr. tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb in this week's Here & Now conversation that it’s information that can change the community for the better.
