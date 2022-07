Marian (Townsend) Charpentier of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 86. She was born in Pepperell, Massachusetts, on April 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Mary Evelyn and William Seymour Sr. Townsend, MA. Marian and her siblings grew up on the family farm in Pepperell. Marian, at 19 years old, married the late Martin Francis Charpentier, known affectionately as “Charp,” and they were married for over 50 years. Her greatest joys were the social gatherings and extensive travel she shared with her husband, family, and friends.

