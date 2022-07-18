ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane Brown Reveals Long-Awaited Details About His New Era

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown is kicking off a new era soon… The hit-making artist is dropping his new album, Different Man, on September 9, he revealed on his social media channels on Monday morning (July 18). Fans gushed in the comments: “YESSSSS!!! LETS GOOOOO 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” “LETS GET ITTTTT KB 🔥🔥😍,” “Monday just got a whole lot better 🙌💯.” Brown made the announcement with a brief clip, set to his next song to release, “Grand.”

Earlier this month, Brown announced that he would release “Grand” on Friday (July 22). It’s the song that “y’all have been asking for,” he announced to his social media followers. “LETS BLOW IT UP.” Brown’s next release follows his ‘90s country-inspired “Like I Love Country Music,” packed with references to some of the genre’s most legendary artists (including Willie Nelson, George Jones, Johnny Cash and others).

During a recent (virtual) stop by The Bobby Bones Show, Brown talked about his upcoming project, including sharing that his wife, Katelyn, duets with him on one of the tracks. Brown stirred anticipation again last week when he tweeted: “Excited for this album,” adding a fire emoji and red heart emoji. Naturally, the tweet had fans begging for a release date. See Brown’s album announcement here:

