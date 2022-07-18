Kane Brown Reveals Long-Awaited Details About His New Era

Princess Diana was instantly smitten when she met George Michael for the first time. In 1985, the Princess of Wales attended the Live Aid concert in London’s Wembley Stadium. The Wham! singer, along with Queen, Elton John, David Bowie and others, performed for the televised event to raise money to fight famine in Ethiopia. By then, Diana had already been a fan of Michael, but after personally meeting him, her feelings for the closeted idol were clear.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO