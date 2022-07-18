ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking of Steve Keim Makes No Sense

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
 4 days ago
The great thing about training camps beginning is that there will be real things to write about after six weeks of debating often over-the-top opinions about those involved in the game.

You know what I’m talking about. Endless lists of unit rankings or other topics by less-than-credible observers that are hoping for traffic at a slow time in the NFL calendar.

Of course, truth be told, we highlight some of those to give readers a glimpse of what others are saying about the Cardinals. It doesn’t mean we agree.

One stands out recently that claimed the biggest battle heading to camp is for the backup spot at tight end. Really? Not the pass rusher opposite Markus Golden? Or at right guard? Heck, the competition at running back behind James Conner is bigger and very important, considering what the position looked like at the end of last season when Conner and Chase Edmonds were active for only one game together and both were worn down by injuries because of over-use.

As for tight end, it appears the writer wasn’t aware that Maxx Williams might not even be available at the start of camp as he comes back from last year’s serious knee injury.

Still, the one that raised my eyebrows even higher was last week’s ranking of NFL general managers.

Surely, there is great debate over the performance of Steve Keim. And many of those listed higher than him at 21 are certainly deserving. But several are clearly not, including George Paton of the Vikings, Joe Douglas of the Jets and Brad Holmes of the Lions. Douglas been with the Jets for three years and the team has won a total of 13 games, while Paton and Holmes have one season on the job.

The criteria for the rankings is this: “All front office activity — from players and coaches to draft picks and contracts — is taken into consideration. Past achievements are not forgotten, but recent history is given greater emphasis.”

Yet, those three teams won a total of 14 games last season. The Cardinals won 11 after winning eight the previous season and three the year before that. Perhaps that trio will continue to build their rosters and there will be success. However, it’s very premature to believe that’s a given.

Perhaps the biggest head-scratcher is having John Schneider of the Seahawks at 22 below general managers that have yet to accomplish anything. The team of Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll guided Seattle to consistent success over the last decade and Schneider was ranked ninth in 2021.

One non-playoff season after qualifying in nine of the previous 10 years is suddenly enough to rank 21 others better than him? So much for past achievement not being forgotten.

That’s not a stretch; it’s absurd.

Which is the best word to describe many of the opinions that litter the landscape during the down time and appear to be the result of throwing darts at a board.

