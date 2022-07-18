A hero’s legacy: Honoring Woody Williams

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We begin this week’s edition of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk with Captain James McCormick (ret.), National Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, about the projects for veterans that World War II Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams was involved in until the last days of his life and the plans for continuing those projects.

This week, Williams became the seventh American to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) both shared his legacy on the Senate Floor.

We also take a moment to speak with Teresa Toriseva, the attorney representing those who believe they have been poisoned by the water at Camp Lejeune, a Marine base in North Carolina. The complait against the United States Department of Veterans Affairs says “Between 1953 and 1987, nearly one million Marines, sailors, civilian employees and military family members aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune unknowingly drank, cooked with and bathed in contaminated water” that caused “severe illness.”