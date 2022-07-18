ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Dunkirk Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 2 juveniles wounded

 4 days ago
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two juveniles were taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital after being shot allegedly during a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Dunkirk. Witnesses...

chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Arrest Five in Allen Street Drug Raid

Five people are facing drug charges following a recent raid at a home on Jamestown's east side. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 328 Allen Street shortly after 4:00 PM on July 12th and were assisted by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Inside, police found nearly 26 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and ammunition for a .45 caliber gun. Police say 36-year-old Warkim Keys, 47-year-old Larry White, 46-year-old Belinda Walker and 35-year-old Jamie Morse were arrested at the scene on one count each of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say the fifth suspect, 51-year-old Christopher Freeney, later turned himself in.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Cattaraugus County man arrested for arson

KENNEDY, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed two homes Wednesday in Chautauqua County. First responders were called to the blaze Wednesday morning on 2nd Street in the Town of Kennedy. Kennedy Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Bean told 2 On Your Side...
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office reports recovery of missing charter boat captain's body

The body of a male charter boat captain who has been missing since July 7 after a fall from his boat into Lake Erie near Ripley has been located. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe, Jr. of Coudersport, Pennsylvania was discovered in the Town of Evans on Friday, ending a more than two-week search. An active search began after he became missing. The Sheriff's Office also reported that Forsythe was attempting to bring a fish into the boat when he lost his balance and entered the water. The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team, County Sheriff's Office and Ripley Fire were involved in the initial search. They were also assisted by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team, the U.S. Coast Guard Erie Station, Fuller Hose, and the U.S. Border Patrol Marine and Air Patrol.
RIPLEY, NY
2 On Your Side

24-year-old man arraigned in fatal shooting of his brother

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man remains held without bail after his arraignment on charges in connection to the fatal shooting of his brother earlier this month. Jerome Cole, 24, is charged with murder and weapons possession. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Cole allegedly shot his brother, 35-year-old Marcus Cole, on Thatcher Avenue in the overnight hours of July 11.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Lockport motorcycle collision leaves one dead

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Wednesday motorcycle collision has left one 73-year-old man dead in the town of Royalton, according to the New York State Police. The victim, Frank O. Butcher, of Lockport, NY was traveling eastbound on Akron Road when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Butcher...
LOCKPORT, NY
YourErie

Suspect arrested in East 24th Street shooting

Erie Police have made an arrest after a shooting in the 500 block of East 24th Street. Police responded to a shots fired called around 11 a.m. Wednesday from a home on East 24th Street. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police took several witnesses into […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Randolph resident charged with arson following the blaze in Kennedy

A Randolph resident has been charged with arson in the 3rd degree after an investigation into Wednesday's massive fire that destroyed two homes on 2nd Street in Kennedy. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of 28-year-old Aubrey Baize after an investigation conducted by BCI and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team. Area interviews were done, and Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire, according to investigators. Further investigative steps were taken, which resulted in the arrest of Baize Wednesday evening. Baize was processed at SP Jamestown and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail to await arraignment. The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office assisted in the case, with the investigation continuing into the fire.
KENNEDY, NY
nyspnews.com

West Seneca woman arrested for DWI

On July 20, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lisa A. Okeefe., 55, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 400 in the town of Elma, Okeefe was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Okeefe had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Okeefe had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Okeefe was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested in Dunkirk on drug charges

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Drug Taskforce arrested three on various drug charges early Thursday morning. While inside one home, police say they found 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, a loaded glock pistol with an attached high-capacity drum fed […]
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dual drug raids in Dunkirk lead to three arrests

Dual drug raids on Main Street in the city of Dunkirk have led to three arrests. Multiple police agencies -- including members of the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force; Dunkirk Police Department patrol units, SRT Team and K-9 unit; and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and K-9 units -- accompanied by several investigators, along with detectives from Jamestown Police Department, conducted a joint search warrant early Thursday morning at 506 and 708 Main Street. 36-year-old Ontario Eldridge of Dunkirk and 39-year-old Lemorris Jones of Atlanta, Georgia were taken into custody during the raid at 506 Main Street. Investigators also located 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded Glock 42 pistol with an attached high-capacity drum-fed magazine, and nearly $6,500 cash. Meanwhile, investigators located 34-year-old Larry Brooks, Jr. during the raid at 708 Main Street. They also discovered quantities of meth, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Eldridge and Jones were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of narcotics, one count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance and one count of unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine. Brooks is facing three counts of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance. All three are currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man indicted for vandalizing fence with racial slur

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who’s accused of vandalizing a neighbor’s fence with a racial slur has been indicted on a felony charge. 61-year-old Howard Murphy was arraigned Thursday afternoon for criminal mischief as a hate crime. Police and prosecutors say he painted a racial slur on Johnny Parks’ fence in the town of […]
LOCKPORT, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Springville man sentenced to prison following fatal altercation in December 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Springville man has been sentenced to prison following a fatal altercation in December 2020. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Man arrested for arson in Kennedy, NY

On July 20, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Jamestown arrested Aubrey E. Baize, 28 of Randolph, NY for Arson 3rd degree (C Felony). On July 20, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown responded to a house fire on 2nd Street in the town of Kennedy. Kennedy Fire Department assisted with the house fire at the scene. Further investigation at the scene was done by NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigators Team. Area interviews were done and Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire. Further investigative steps were taken which resulted in the arrest of Baize. Baize was processed at SP Jamestown and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail waiting for an arraignment. The surrounding community and Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this case.
KENNEDY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Body Of Missing Charter Boat Captain Recovered, Ending Lengthy Search

RIPLEY, NY – The body of a charter boat captain who fell into the waters of Lake Erie earlier this month have been recovered. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr’s remains were located along the shore in the Town of Evans, New York, on Friday, just two weeks after he went missing.
RIPLEY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Springville man gets 8 years in prison for deadly fight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old man from Springville is headed behind bars for eight years for critically injuring a man, who later died, during a fight. Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, got into a physical fight outside his home on December 7, 2020, around 2:20 a.m. on Greenwood Place in Springville with 43-year-old Patrick Flynn. Flynn was critically injured in the fight and later died at Erie County Medical Center, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
