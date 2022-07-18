IMG DL David Stone Looking Forward to Next Florida Gators Visit

Fans, reporters, and even college football coaches have expected 2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) defensive lineman David Stone Jr. to end up with the Oklahoma Sooners eventually for some time. A native of Sooner State, it has always seemed like an obvious pairing to those outside of Stone's recruitment.

That isn't the case on the inside, though.

"Most schools are afraid to offer [me] because they feel like I'm already committed to OU," Stone told AllGators at Under Armour's Future 50 event on Friday. "But my mom won't let me commit there, she doesn't want to go in-state at all. So now, it's just more of me exploring my options outside of the state and seeing what I like."

As such, Stone has opened his recruitment up across the map entering his junior season and first campaign with the Ascenders. The Florida Gators are among numerous programs that have quickly entered the mix, after first hosting Stone for an unofficial visit in March.

The Gators hope for Stone to return to Gainesville later this month around when UF hosts recruits for a cookout and Friday Night Lights (scheduled for July 29). Stone, meanwhile, hopes that his next trip to Florida — whether it's in July or at another time — results in an offer.

"They want me to come on the 27th so they can [offer me]," Stone claimed before admitting, "that's the thing, OU asked me to come [on] the 27th first."

Certainly, the short window of in-person recruiting allowed in July has led to Stone's inbox being littered with invitations for unofficial visits.

In addition to Oklahoma, Michigan State has pushed for a visit in the same time frame and Stone has reciprocated the interest, having "locked in" a trip to East Lansing for July 29. Ohio State, Oregon and South Carolina, among other programs, are in Stone's ear about potential treks too, and he'd like to check out his "dream school" LSU as well.

Still, Florida's interest stands out to Stone thanks to the relationships he's built with defensive analyst Jamar Chaney and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

"Oh, man, they're great. I'm not gonna lie," Stone said of the pair of Florida assistants. "So, it's more just about me getting to meet the rest of the coaching staff as well, and then catching a few games. I went to a practice or two, I really did enjoy it there when I went."

Stone has also received some valuable insight about Florida from his IMG teammate and roommate, 2023 defensive lineman Will Norman, although he couldn't let all of the gossip slip as Norman has yet to announce his own college decision.

"Will is my roommate, so we talk all the time about it. He likes Florida a lot," Stone said. "I really can't tell you because it's like, behind-the-scenes stuff."

Stone intends to drop a top 10 schools list in the coming months, which he has already compiled. He shared two "surprising" schools to make the cut, those being Wisconsin and Tennessee.

The Volunteers have been "growing on" Stone as of late, whereas he has family that lives in Wisconsin — his uncle played basketball for the Badgers in the early 2000s, while his aunt played basketball at Marquette.

