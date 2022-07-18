ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

IMG DL David Stone Looking Forward to Next Florida Gators Visit

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fetuE_0gje89Kh00

Fans, reporters, and even college football coaches have expected 2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) defensive lineman David Stone Jr. to end up with the Oklahoma Sooners eventually for some time. A native of Sooner State, it has always seemed like an obvious pairing to those outside of Stone's recruitment.

That isn't the case on the inside, though.

"Most schools are afraid to offer [me] because they feel like I'm already committed to OU," Stone told AllGators at Under Armour's Future 50 event on Friday. "But my mom won't let me commit there, she doesn't want to go in-state at all. So now, it's just more of me exploring my options outside of the state and seeing what I like."

As such, Stone has opened his recruitment up across the map entering his junior season and first campaign with the Ascenders. The Florida Gators are among numerous programs that have quickly entered the mix, after first hosting Stone for an unofficial visit in March.

The Gators hope for Stone to return to Gainesville later this month around when UF hosts recruits for a cookout and Friday Night Lights (scheduled for July 29). Stone, meanwhile, hopes that his next trip to Florida — whether it's in July or at another time — results in an offer.

"They want me to come on the 27th so they can [offer me]," Stone claimed before admitting, "that's the thing, OU asked me to come [on] the 27th first."

Certainly, the short window of in-person recruiting allowed in July has led to Stone's inbox being littered with invitations for unofficial visits.

In addition to Oklahoma, Michigan State has pushed for a visit in the same time frame and Stone has reciprocated the interest, having "locked in" a trip to East Lansing for July 29. Ohio State, Oregon and South Carolina, among other programs, are in Stone's ear about potential treks too, and he'd like to check out his "dream school" LSU as well.

Still, Florida's interest stands out to Stone thanks to the relationships he's built with defensive analyst Jamar Chaney and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

"Oh, man, they're great. I'm not gonna lie," Stone said of the pair of Florida assistants. "So, it's more just about me getting to meet the rest of the coaching staff as well, and then catching a few games. I went to a practice or two, I really did enjoy it there when I went."

Stone has also received some valuable insight about Florida from his IMG teammate and roommate, 2023 defensive lineman Will Norman, although he couldn't let all of the gossip slip as Norman has yet to announce his own college decision.

"Will is my roommate, so we talk all the time about it. He likes Florida a lot," Stone said. "I really can't tell you because it's like, behind-the-scenes stuff."

Stone intends to drop a top 10 schools list in the coming months, which he has already compiled. He shared two "surprising" schools to make the cut, those being Wisconsin and Tennessee.

The Volunteers have been "growing on" Stone as of late, whereas he has family that lives in Wisconsin — his uncle played basketball for the Badgers in the early 2000s, while his aunt played basketball at Marquette.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M Suspension News

Earlier this morning, the football world learned that Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning by campus police. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, he faces charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana. It didn't...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is 'Walking Down Dangerous Road'

At SEC Media Days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban commented on the current NIL policies in the NCAA. “I don’t dislike name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players. I want players to do well," Saban said. "Our players did extremely well last year. They made over three million in name, image and likeness so I’m all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their [NIL] to create value for themselves. We have a great brand at Alabama so players are going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create…[NIL] is not an issue for us at Alabama.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Oregon State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
State
South Carolina State
Daily Mail

College football star, 20, dies in horror cliff diving accident in Oklahoma as his school pays tribute to athlete who was 'always there for his teammates'

A college football star died after a horrific cliff diving accident in Oklahoma on Saturday. Brexten Green's body was found in Grand Lake, where he was with friends. His school paid tribute to the 20-year-old athlete, saying he was 'always there for his teammates.'. Authorities received a call around 6.30pm...
CASHION, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Img Academy#College Football#David Stone#American Football#Next Florida Gators Visit#Img Academy Lrb Fla#The Oklahoma Sooners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Marquette University
247Sports

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Veteran Defensive Player

The Las Vegas Raiders have released veteran safety Dallin Leavitt ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Leavitt confirmed this move with a message on his Instagram. "The last 4 years have been the dream I’ve been chasing since I was 6 years old. I want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches and Raider Nation over the years. Made some relationships that will last a lifetime and am going to truly miss my teammates here in Vegas. Love," he wrote.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reveals Extremely Hot College Quarterback Take

During this Wednesday's episode of SEC Now, Tim Tebow and the rest of the crew discussed which team in the conference has the most to replace in 2022. Tebow picked Ole Miss in large part because of the notable change at quarterback. The days of Matt Corral running Lane Kiffin's offense are officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Stoops wants his mom in the stands when he breaks Bear Bryant's record

Mark Stoops has 59 career wins at Kentucky, just one shy of Bear Bryant’s school record of 60. He’ll almost certainly tie that mark in the season opener vs. Miami (Ohio), and break it either at Florida in game two or at home vs. Youngstown State in game three. At SEC Media Days yesterday, Stoops was asked about his ten-year tenure at Kentucky and what it will mean to break Bryant’s record; predictably, he focused more on the former than the latter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Grove Report

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin 'Open' to Facing Deion Sanders, Jackson State in Future

Lane Kiffin isn't opposed to sharing the spotlight with the other coaches found in Mississippi. After all, there's a trio of characters that call the Magnolia State home. In Oxford, it's Kiffin, coming off Ole Miss' first 10-win regular season in program history. In Starkville, it's Mike Leach, the fun-loving uncle who knows offenses like the back of his hand and countless anecdotes of pirate trivia.
OXFORD, MS
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy