An Essex mum who became a viral hit after tripping and mooning the crowd during a parents' sports day race has been given a trophy – shaped like her bum. Katie Hannaford, 36, experienced a whirlwind week when a clip of her falling during a sports day race made its rounds across the internet. The mum-of-two attended her eight-year-old's school event and participated in all the fun. However, things went head over heels when Katie accidentally tripped and exposed her bum to a crowd of shocked onlookers.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO