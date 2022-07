Best friends since 2003 when they were given a charming pastoral home on Iowa State’s Lake LaVerne, the two lady mute swans, donning the legendary medieval names Elaine and Lancelot, which had been passed along to resident swan pairs since 1935, reigned gracefully over the usually placid waters. They could almost always be seen together either dabbling for pond bottom greens near the shoreline or napping with heads tucked under their glorious seraphim wings on the shore. Only one of them glides from shore to shore now, whether Elaine or Lancelot, it’s not to know. She died a natural death. I think only her partner heard her swan song.

