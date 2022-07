DETROIT – A Detroit legend returns for one-night-only and Detroit celebrates its birthday. Ann Arbor Art Fair, through Saturday: Half a million art lovers flock to Tree Town for the largest juried art fair in the country. Over 1,000 artists cover 30 blocks of Downtown Ann Arbor in what is technically three separate art fairs. All three fairs are free to attend and will include original art, street performances, live art, music and more. Explore one of Ann Arbor’s many restaurants or find something good at the numerous food trucks and vendors around the fair. More info here.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO