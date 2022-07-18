ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, MN

Wells trucker involved in triple fatal crash on I-94

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA truck driver from Wells was involved in a fatal crash on I-94 Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says three people died when their Ford...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Comments / 2

Related
Bring Me The News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcycle crashes into pickup truck in fatal Andover accident

ANDOVER, Minn. -- A motorcyclist died after he crashed into a pickup truck in Andover Friday morning.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash report near Tulip Street Northeast and 173rd Lane Northwest at approximately 10:51 a.m.Police say the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Tulip Street Northeast when he crashed into a pickup truck traveling eastbound on 173rd Lane Northwest.The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene due to his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.The incident is under investigation.
ANDOVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

State patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in the north metro Thursday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred on Highway 169 at 117th Avenue in Champlin. According to the crash report, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling northbound on Highway 169, approaching 117th Avenue in the right lane when traffic slowed. The RAV4 veered left and clipped the front of an Audi before entering the median and crossing into the southbound lanes of Highway 169, hitting a Hyundai Accent. The Accent went off the road and rolled onto its roof.The driver of the Hyundai, Adam Madsen, 37, of Anoka, died due to his injuries.The driver of the RAV4 was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHAMPLIN, MN
KARE 11

Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son

OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
OTSEGO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wells, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Ham Lake, MN
City
Correll, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Wells, MN
City
Blaine, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Austin Copsey charged in ATV crash that killed 12-year-old

OTSEGO, Minn. -- An Otsego man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after allegedly admitting to authorities he was drinking before an ATV crash that killed a 12-year-old child.Austin Copsey, 37, was charged in Wright County on Tuesday.According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to an ATV crash in a ditch on the 14000 block of 78th Street Northeast around 10 p.m. Saturday.A child with critical injuries was laying in the ditch, and despite first responders' efforts, the child died at the scene.Authorities at the scene spoke with the driver -- identified as Copsey -- who had a visible head...
OTSEGO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Watonwan Co Sheriff seeking motorcycle pursuit suspect

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the suspect in an overnight motorcycle pursuit. A deputy encountered a motorcycle traveling at high speeds in the area of 300th St and 740th Ave, between La Salle and St. James at 1:30 a.m. According to a press release from the sheriff’s...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: 8 year old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River

FULL VIDEO: Authorities provided update on the recovery of 8-year-old girl from Minnesota River. FULL VIDEO: Authorities provided update on the recovery of 8-year-old girl from Minnesota River. Updated: 5 hours ago. Those with any information on the suspect are urged to call the Watonwan county sheriff’s office at (507)...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident#Ford Edge
Sasquatch 107.7

Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault (Update)

Update 7-20-22 12:54 p.m. The State Patrol crash report identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old William Barfknecht. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash. Previous version: Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man is the victim...
FARIBAULT, MN
WJON

One Person Seriously Hurt in Wright County Crash

ROCKFORD -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 55 and Main Street in Rockford. A semi driven by 51-year-old Todd Nilson of Annandale was going west on the...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

8-year-old girl drowns while swimming in Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. -- An 8-year-old girl drowned Thursday evening while swimming in the Minnesota River.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, a family with four children were swimming early in the evening in the river near a sandbar at Sibley Park. The children were initially wearing life jackets, but took them off as they continued to play. They jumped off the sandbar and started to experience deeper water, and two of them struggled, including the 8-year-old girl.A bystander jumped in to save the other child, but 8-year-old Willow Bense, of rural Janesville, went underwater. Her mother tried to help, but was swept downstream.Crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and started their search efforts. On Friday morning, they recovered the girl's body further east down the river."It's not the ending that we wanted to have happen," said Paul Barta from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department. He noted that rivers are dangerous and unpredictable, and anyone swimming or kayaking on a river should be wearing a life jacket.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Crews search for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River near Sibley Park

MANKATO, Minn. -- Rescue crews are searching for an 8-year-old girl who went missing on the Minnesota River at Sibley Park.Police say a family with four children was swimming in the river near a sandbar when witnesses reported two of the children began struggling in the water.A bystander helped one of the children out of the water but was unable to save the girl. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Mankato DPS Fire and Police, the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota DNR and the Madison Lake Fire Department will continue to search the river.
MANKATO, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman rescued from Mississippi River...then arrested

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p-m Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in The Mississippi River tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office found the woman had two felony warrants and was taken to jail.
SARTELL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Detour for Highway 19 Henderson project starts Monday

Motorists traveling on Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 can expect a detour starting Monday, July 25 as reconstruction of the roadway will begin, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 169 and Highway 93 until the completion of the project in...
HENDERSON, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Update: Search of Minnesota River continues with no sign of missing girl

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. The search for an 8-year-old girl missing in the Minnesota River continued overnight without success, according to Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Cpt Paul Barta. Search efforts will be ongoing today. Law enforcement will also hold a media briefing...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Murder suspect fled police, caused fatal Brooklyn Center car crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder suspect was charged on Tuesday for causing a car crash that took the life of 6-year-old Blessings McLurian-Gray.Hakeem Muhammad, 28, was charged with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, resulting in death, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and three counts of criminal vehicular operation - causing great bodily harm. All charges are felonies.On Friday, Muhammed allegedly fled police who were attempting to pull him over after a warrant was issued several days prior for his arrest in connection to a murder case. During the high-speed chase, Muhammed allegedly at one...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy