ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zakk Wylde comments on his involvement in Pantera reunion: "obviously, it's not Pantera"

By Merlin Alderslade
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

Zakk Wylde has spoken for the first time on his involvement in the Pantera 'reunion' tour that will be taking place next year. The reunion, which will feature Phil Anselmo on vocals and Rex Brown on bass, with Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante replacing Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul respectfully, has proven divisive , with many fans unhappy with the idea of anything without the Abbott brothers being put out under the Pantera banner.

Phil Anselmo's presence in the metal scene also remains controversial after his racist outburst on stage at the Dimebash event in December 2016 - a moment, in which he shouted the words "white power" and flashed a Nazi salute, that was the latest in a number of controversies over his career surrounding his attitude towards race.

Speaking to Danny Wimmer Presents at this year's Inkcarceration Festival in Ohio, which took place this part weekend, Zakk Wylde says (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): "When Vinnie was still alive, when the fellows were all talking about doing it, I just always told 'em, I said, 'Of course I would… If you asked me, why would I not do it? I'm gonna honor Dime.' It's like when we do the 'Dimebash'; it's a celebration of Dime's greatness. It's a Pantera celebration, that's what it is. You're celebrating Vinnie and Dime's greatness and you're celebrating all the mountains that Pantera conquered and crushed."

Wylde also acknowledged that "obviously, it's not Pantera. Pantera is those four guys - it's Phil, Rex, Dime and Vinnie. But it's just like when Zepplin went out with Jason Bonham playing, it was phenomenal...I'm beyond honored to be a part of it."

Wylde was amongst many prominent musicians who spoke on Phil Anselmo's white power outburst after the singer was roundly criticised for his actions, describing himself as "bummed out and upset" by the incident. Charlie Benante's Anthrax bandmate, Scott Ian, who is Jewish, described Anselmo's actions as "vile", inviting Anselmo to make a donation to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, an organisation dedicated to confronting anti-Semitism and hate speech.

Pantera's 'reunion' tour is scheduled to take place across North America next year.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 11

Related
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Louder

Corey Taylor: "it’s trendy to be offended and outraged by everything, yet nothing happens"

The Slipknot frontman opens up on some of the inspiration behind his writing for new single The Dying Song. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has opened up on some of the inspiration behind his writing for new single The Dying Song (Time To Sing) - namely his belief that much of society is obsessed with 'outrage culture' rather than finding productive ways to make positive change happen.
MUSIC
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Bonham
Person
Scott Ian
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Vinnie Paul
Person
Dimebag Darrell
Person
Rex Brown
Person
Phil Anselmo
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Charlie Benante
Person
Lemmy
Louder

Why 1973 was the greatest year in rock history

Imagine a year that saw the release of Led Zeppelin’s Houses Of The Holy, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon and Alice Cooper’s Billion Dollar Babies. That would be one extremely big year for rock’n’roll music, for sure. A little further down the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi#Blabbermouth Rrb#Dime
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “I Shot the Sheriff” by Bob Marley

Note: American Songwriter does not condone violence against anyone, from law enforcement to private citizens. As of this writing, protests have lined the streets after the recent United States Supreme Court ruling, overturning Roe v. Wade. This comes on the heels of massive global protests concerning the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police and general unrest due to the meaning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Louder

Louder

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy