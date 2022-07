LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Tornadoes headed back into the classroom on July 22, and Superintendent Toy Watts said she has a good feeling about this year. “I have an excitement that I haven’t had about school in a long time,” said Watts. “It’s something new; it’s fresh. Everyone seems to be happy about the change. I’ve been met with a lot of smiles and welcoming faces, and I’m looking forward to what it’s going to bring for us.”

