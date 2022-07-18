Steelers Remove Ketchup Bottles From Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have began changing Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium. Local news station KDKA caught the beginning of the new as construction crews started making changes to the North Shore arena.

Local news stations KDKA and WTEA caught the construction crew begin removing the Heinz Field sign and taking away the giant ketchup bottles that sat on the sides of the scoreboard.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a press conference last week that changes will begin rather quickly as the organization tries to get as much done before the season.

What changes will be made are still unknown but the front of the stadium was revealed by the team.

Front of Acrisure Stadium.

The team signed a 15-year deal with Acrisure that was reportedly worth $150 million. H.J. Heinz is expected to remain a partner within the stadium.

