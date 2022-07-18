ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at One of Her Wedding Dresses

By Hannah Dailey
 4 days ago

One of the world’s most famous celebrity couples tied the knot Saturday (July 16) — but instead of a major million-dollar affair, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in a small Las Vegas chapel ceremony amongst four other couples. And in a new newsletter sent out to fans, the 52-year-old “On the Floor” singer shared several details and a couple behind-the-scenes videos from her and Affleck’s big, 20 years-in-the-making night — including a look at their wedding outfits.

In an email to fans confirming her wedding, the Marry Me actress included clips from her and Affleck getting ready processes. Before changing into a stunning Zuhair Murad bridal gown, Lopez wore a white dress “from an old movie,” which she showed off in a pre-ceremony video posted to Instagram by her hairstylist Chris Appleton. “I’ve had this dress for so many years and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it,” she says in the video. “And now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

The simple and elegant floor-length dress is sleeveless and features a boatneck. In the video, J. Lo does a little twirl to show off the frock.

Meanwhile, the Gone Girl actor wore a white suit jacket taken from his own wardrobe, and got dressed in a small, pastel pink bathroom. “And this is my wedding changing area,” the Oscar winner says in a quick video , holding up his phone to the mirror.

In her lengthy message to fans — signed Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck — the star detailed how the couple flew to Vegas, waited in line with four other couples to obtain a marriage license and “barely” made it to the chapel before midnight. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other,” she wrote. “In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

The chapel workers stayed open late a few minutes to let Bennifer take photos in a pink Cadillac convertible supposedly used by Elvis once — however, an appearance by The King apparently cost extra and by then, Lopez says he was in bed. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” she continued. “We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

See J. Lo’s pre-wedding glam below:

