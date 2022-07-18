ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Sports Illustrated Ranks Louisville's Conference Realignment Value

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d40gX_0gje6YZR00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Conference realignment is back in full swing. Less than 12 months after Texas and Oklahoma announced last summer that they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, USC and UCLA are now bolting from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

While we have reached a holding pattern when it comes to conference realignment news, it seems that it is only a matter of time before more moves take place. The SEC and the Big Ten are well en route to becoming two super-conferences, while the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 are fighting just to keep up

There have been rumors aplenty regarding who will be the next to join the SEC and Big Ten arms race, but which schools are actually the most desirable for conference realignment purposes?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde sought to answer this question, recently releasing "Desirability Ratings" for each school. This formula measuring the conference value of each Power Five school based on five factors:

  • Football ranking: "a five-year average of the Sagarin ratings from 2017 to '21, using only the current and future Power 5 schools"
  • Academic ranking: "the most recent U.S. New & World Report's national universities rankings, released in 2021"
  • All-sports ranking: "the Learfield Directors' Cup Division I standings for the 2021-2022 academic year, which rates performance in 19 sports"
  • Football attendance: "an average of home-game attendance from 2017 to '21, tossing out '20 since that season was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic"
  • Broadcast viewership: "total number of football games that drew one million or more viewers from 2017 to '21"

Putting all of these metrics together, Louisville ranks just 55th out of 69 Power Five schools. The Cardinals are ranked 53rd in football, tied for 65th in academics, 33rd in all sports, 44th in attendance and tied for 45th in viewership.

Louisville ranks as the third-lowest ACC school, ahead of only Syracuse at No. 60 and Boston College at No. 62. Clemson leads the conference at No. 16; while Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia make up the top five.

Unsurprisingly, the SEC leads the pack in average school ranking when taking into account future membership, coming in at 25.1. The Big Ten is right behind them at 25.8, with the ACC at 39.6, the Pac-12 at 41.4 and Big 12 at 49.3.

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kentucky Football
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville basketball: Will Hercy Miller see playing time for the Cards?

Could walk-on Hercy Miller be the solution for Louisville basketball at backup point guard?. Over the last month, we discussed concerns surrounding the Louisville basketball backcourt. The Cards are still lacking true scholarship guards, and as of right now, head coach Kenny Payne will have to rely on guard/ wing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Satterfield says Louisville must start in mid-season form

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDRB) -- ACC Kickoff concluded with the league's football coaches and top players Thursday afternoon. Ballots for media members attending the event to pick the order of finish in both divisions, all-conference teams and a preseason player of the year are due at noon Sunday. Thank you commissioner...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Sec#Usc#Pac 12#Sports Illustrated#Power Five#U S New World Report
247Sports

Louisville Basketball Recruiting: 5 Storylines

It's the start of the second - and final NCAA recruiting live period for men's college basketball coaches. The coaches are allowed to get on the road on Wednesday afternoon and the recruiting period will run through Sunday night. The coaches were on the road earlier this month for the first evaluation period of the summer and they were also on the road two weekends in June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
College
Syracuse University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
Boston College
lanereport.com

Five Star Parks & Attractions acquires Malibu Jack’s venues in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Five Star Parks & Attractions has completed the acquisition of three locations of Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Parks in the cities of Lexington, Louisville, and Ashland, Kentucky. This brings Five Star’s holdings to 16 family entertainment centers (FEC’s)* in eight states. Since June...
LEXINGTON, KY
meadecountyky.com

A Look Back at Wolf Creek

Recently, I re-read a short memoir by a cousin, Belva Allen, who was born and raised in Wolf Creek, Kentucky and I remembered the stories I’ve been told about Wolf Creek over the years. So, I thought I might share some of Belva’s and my stories, many of which coincide, and some of my own experiences.But first, here is a little history. Wolf Creek, Kentucky was the first permanent settlement in Meade County, the 67th county to be formed by the Kentucky legislature. The one-time Ohio River port and manufacturing town is located some 13 miles northwest of the county seat of Brandenburg and was first settled by Euro-Americans in the last quarter of the 18th century. The creek was christened, according to tradition, because wolves would gather there in the spring to feed on young buffalo along a trace to the Ohio River, a common occurrence, therefore giving the town the name of Wolf Creek. Water was, and is, a defining feature in Wolf Creek. It was once a major shipping port in the county. The Old Southland Boat Transportation Company shipped cattle and hogs to Louisville. Passengers also rode the boat and sometimes people were taken to the hospitals in Louisville by the boat.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Jefferson County judge grants injunction allowing abortions to continue in Kentucky temporarily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson Circuit Judge has granted a temporary injunction, allowing abortions to continue in Kentucky, at least for the time being. On Friday morning, Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry granted the injunction requested by the state's two abortion clinics, both of which are in Louisville. That request came as part of a lawsuit against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to block the state's near-total ban on the procedure.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
lanereport.com

KSTC names new director to lead commercialization ventures

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kayla Meisner has been named the new executive director of Kentucky Commercialization Ventures (KCV) by the Kentucky Science and Technology Corp. (KSTC) in collaboration with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville. Meisner will lead the innovative statewide program that supports Kentucky’s regional public post-secondary institutions in transforming ideas into products, startups and investments supported by intellectual property.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

62 leaders selected for the Leadership Louisville Class of 2023

— The Leadership Louisville Center has selected the Leadership Louisville Class of 2023 — the 44th class of the Center’s signature program for established community leaders. Since 1979, Leadership Louisville has ensured that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are knowledgeable about issues, well-networked, and passionate about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy