Kansas gas prices continue to fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures Saturday will be hot in the low 100s with heat index approaching 110 in some areas. Saturday will also be windy with south winds between 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Wildfire danger is highest in Central and Southwest Kansas Saturday and be high in East-Central Kansas too. A cold front late Sunday brings our next rain chance and a big cool down for some. We all cool down with a second strong cold front Wednesday night into Thursday.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO