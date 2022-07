U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with UAW leaders, including President Ray Curry, and Democratic House members from Michigan as well as Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist Friday at a union hall in Taylor to discuss the impact of the semiconductor shortage on autoworkers and Pelosi's expectation that long-stalled legislation to address the issue is close to passage. The so-called CHIPS Act would direct more than $50 billion toward incentivizing domestic production of chips for use in a host of...

DETROIT, MI ・ 43 MINUTES AGO