(Shenandoah) -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials seek public input on a modified draft air quality permit for a Fremont County ethanol plant. The public input period opened last week for what the Iowa DNR calls a "significant" modification to Green Plains, Shenandoah LLC's Title V operating permit required through the Clean Air Act. Marne Stein is the Supervisor of the Title V Operating Permits and Emissions Inventory with the DNR's Air Quality Bureau. Stein says the permit compiles all the necessary data to ensure the plant is in line with all required air quality regulations. She adds Green Plains received its first Title V permit in 2013, was later renewed in 2019, and is due for another renewal in 2024. After the company went through building permits for new emission points in 2020, she says the purpose of this modification is to include them in the more significant air quality permit.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO