ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday as 25-year-old Davion Roe of Chicago. According to Gustafson,...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Police: 1 dead after shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was fatally shot in Rock Island Friday, according to police. Rock Island police responded about 12:04 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 8th Street, according to a media release. According to police, a 21-year-old man was found...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island police investigate midnight homicide

On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old man who was a gunshot victim. The victim was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island but later succumbed to his injuries, according to a Friday release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

One child, two adults identified as homicide victims at Maquoketa Caves State Park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the three victims in the shooting Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park. Iowa officials say 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and 6-year-old Lulu Schmidt of Cedar Falls were identified as the victims of the triple homicide. Autopsies will be conducted on all three as well as on the suspect, Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, according to a press release.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KWQC

Police investigating fatal shooting in Clinton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was fatally shot Wednesday night, according to police. The Clinton Police Department responded at 10:39 p.m. to the 100 block of 5th Street for a reported shooting, police said in a media release. Officers found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Zachary McDivitt,...
CLINTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
County
Rock Island County, IL
Rock Island County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
KWQC

Police: Man fired gun in Moline neighborhood

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man was arrested after police say he fired a gun in a Moline neighborhood Wednesday. Shawn W. Skinner, 50, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Thursday following a shooting that left one person injured at a Davenport convenience store. Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA
ABC 7 Chicago

Lawndale shooting: Man in car with kids shot, seriously hurt before driving onto Eisenhower

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children were not physically injured Thursday night when a person they were riding in a car with was shot and seriously wounded on the city's West Side. Illinois State Police and Chicago fire officials said a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times about 8:15 p.m. while driving in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, near Lexington Street and Sacramento Boulevard.
CHICAGO, IL
KWQC

Clinton teen charged in fatal shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen is charged with fatally shooting a man Wednesday night, according to police. Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, is charged as an adult with first degree murder, a Class A felony. Punishable by life in prison, with the possibility of parole. The Clinton Police Department...
CLINTON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating assault of 2 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking the public’s help in identifying several people they want to question in connection with an assault in Davenport. According to police, on July 12, two people were assaulted and injured while in the 1600 block of Washington Street. One had broken bones.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline police arrest armed suspect

On July 20, 2022 at 5:26 p.m., the Moline Police Department received multiple 911 calls from residents in the area of 55th Street Court and 34th Avenue reporting a man with a gun. Several callers reported he was near 54th Street Court going in between houses and cutting through yards,...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Moline man arrested after wandering neighborhood with gun

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline man is in jail after wandering a neighborhood with a gun and firing shots Wednesday afternoon. According to the Moline Police Department, at about 5:26 p.m. on July 20, officers received multiple 911 calls from the area of 55th Street Court and 34th Avenue reporting that a man was wandering the area and cutting between houses while holding a gun.
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Coroner#Violent Crime#Trinity Rock Island
KWQC

2 injured, including officer in Moline house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline police officer and a person were injured after a fire Wednesday in a multi-family home, according to the Moline Fire Department. The fire department responded about 8:22 p.m. to a structure fire in the 400 block of 43rd Street, according to a media release.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Man sentenced to prison in fatal East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years in prison in connection with the March 2020 shooting death of an East Moline man. Lamont L. Williams, 28, will receive day for day credit and credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail, court records show. He also will serve one year of mandatory supervised release once he completes his prison term.
EAST MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sioux City Journal

Man accused of firing gun Wednesday

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged a man for allegedly shooting a gun as he ran between houses and through yards Wednesday in a Moline neighborhood. Subscribe today and support local journalism!. Shawn W. Skinner, 50, Moline, faces charges of reckless discharge of a...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Crew respond to house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded about 12:10 a.m. Thursday to a house fire in the 3800 block of Kenwood Avenue, according to a media release. When crews arrived they reported flames and smoke seen in the home, firefighters said. Crews put out the fire quickly within...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 killed, 2 injured in Henry County crash

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Annawan, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m on eastbound Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said. The preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2018 Nissan SUV had exited at...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy