Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back...thespun.com
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back...thespun.com
$$$$$ Makes you SOFT, once you sign that CONTRACT! Hope he doesn't turns into E.L. once a promising RB until he ATE himself out the LEAGUE! BUT, I think 🤔 he will be in shape when the season starts.
Fournett,,,, is a front-runner,,, skips most of regular schedule,,,, so that he can shine come playoffs,,,,, I've called him out b4,,,, my opinion on him has come to be accurate,,, he is a "me" player,,, always has been,,,, always will be,,,,
He's from New Orleans Louisiana has the best cooking in America
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 52