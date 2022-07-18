ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

By Andrew Holleran
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back...

Micha el Foster
4d ago

$$$$$ Makes you SOFT, once you sign that CONTRACT! Hope he doesn't turns into E.L. once a promising RB until he ATE himself out the LEAGUE! BUT, I think 🤔 he will be in shape when the season starts.

Reply(4)
15
Tony Drago
4d ago

Fournett,,,, is a front-runner,,, skips most of regular schedule,,,, so that he can shine come playoffs,,,,, I've called him out b4,,,, my opinion on him has come to be accurate,,, he is a "me" player,,, always has been,,,, always will be,,,,

Reply
8
Dom perignon
4d ago

He's from New Orleans Louisiana has the best cooking in America

Reply
7
 

The Spun

