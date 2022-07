ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after he was found gravely injured outside a supermarket Thursday morning in Orange County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded to the Bravo Supermarkets plaza on North Hiawassee Road shortly before 4 a.m. regarding an "emergency" call. When they arrived, deputies found a man injured, who later died at the hospital.

