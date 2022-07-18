560 acres of vernal pools and wetlands in Sheridan approved for conservation

Throughout Independence Day night, I watched anxiously as a pulsating glow emanated from the Mokelumne River canyon. That same sickly yellow glow had cooked the riparian area around the lifeblood of Amador, Calaveras, Alameda and Contra Costa counties seven years earlier. The 2015 Butte Fire killed the main trunks of almost every tree in the canyon, and from my explorations and work along the rim I knew that the vegetation that had sprung up in its wake was nothing but low brush around the bases of cadaver trees. This scrub oak was now burning up, and given the lack of soaking rains during the past several winters, the root balls of the trees were being cooked to death under the soil surface. The end result—a landscape, once shaded by tall oaks and pines, now quickly on its way to becoming a desert.

