Sheridan, CA

560 acres of vernal pools and wetlands in Sheridan approved for conservation

By Staff
rosevilletoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver $6.5 million in Federal and State Grants support Placer Conservation goals. Auburn, Calif. – Over 560 acres of vernal pools and wetlands are planned for conservation in Sheridan, with the Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approving the use of $445,000 of Placer Legacy open space funds....

goldcountrymedia.com

Granite Bay center transition underway

If you’ve recently driven down Douglas Boulevard, you might have noticed major construction in the Country Gables Shopping Center, which currently houses Raley’s, Beach Hut Deli, Granite Bay Chinese Restaurant and a number of other businesses. The construction and number of vacancies are part of a major renovation...
GRANITE BAY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville residents speak out against new Gathering Inn site location

A handful of Roseville residents pleaded with the Roseville City Council to not provide The Gathering Inn a letter of support for expansion program funding during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Gathering Inn is a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and accommodations for those experiencing homelessness in Placer County.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville News

Placer County’s largest city, Roseville is a full service city and home to over 147,000 residents. The city features an abundance of shopping, open spaces and a first rate trail system. Noted for well maintained communities and high quality public services.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Crews develop wet line around fire after 3 acres are scorched by Foresthill Bridge

One side of Foresthill Road has reopened as crews try to continue forward progress on a fire that started about 6 p.m. Friday on the east side of the Foresthill Bridge. Jeff Loveless, a battalion chief with CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department, said the blaze had initial momentum, but crews from several agencies used dozers and formed a wet line to stop the spread. He said a little more than 3 acres were scorched as of about 7 p.m. He said Friday’s fire missed a burn scar from last year’s Bridge Fire.
FORESTHILL, CA
City
Sheridan, CA
City
Auburn, CA
Placer County, CA
Society
Auburn, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
Auburn, CA
Government
Placer County, CA
Government
krcrtv.com

"What are we supposed to do?" Chico homeless encampments grow after Comanche Creek sweep

CHICO, Calif. — Chico may have cleared out its largest homeless encampment this week, but other encampments the city legally cannot touch continue to grow. This was the case when notices began to be delivered to over 100 occupants at the Comanche Creek Greenway in late June, but surrounding neighbors of areas like Windchime Park and the Bikeway 99 Route between East Lassen and East Avenues say these populations have only expanded.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove teacher to represent California in Mrs. America Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California and will head to the Mrs. America national pageant in Las Vegas.  Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.  […]
ELK GROVE, CA
andnowuknow.com

Raley's Opens New O-N-E Market in West Roseville, California; Jen Warner and Michael Schutt Comment

WEST ROSEVILLE, CA - Early morning sunlight dappled over the roof of Raley’s newest store in West Roseville, California. A city that is both rapidly expanding and home to a community that values local and better-for-you options, Raley’s new O-N-E Market store could not be in a better location. I was lucky enough to attend the opening ceremony and see the inside of the new store for myself.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
#Conservation Easement#Wildlife Conservation#Wetlands#Acre#The Riosa Redwing Ranch#Board Chair
CBS Sacramento

Invasive Aedes Aegypti, A.K.A. The Yellow Fever Mosquito, Found In Granite Bay

GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – An invasive species of mosquito known to be able to transmit several viruses has been found in Granite Bay. The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District says the insect, known as Aedes aegypti, was found in a residential neighborhood just south of Granite Bay High School back on July 14. Officials say the invasive mosquito – more commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito – was first detected in Southern California back in 2013 and has been spreading ever since. Just last year, vector control says detections were also made in Butte, Sacramento, Shasta, Yolo and Yuba counties. “We...
GRANITE BAY, CA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
KCRA.com

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Oroville area in Butte County

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Northern California Friday evening. The quake hit about 4.3 miles southeast of the Oroville area at around 6:41 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The agency originally reported that it was a 4.3 magnitude, but downgraded it by 7 p.m.
OROVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Newsom signs several laws to tighten California gun regulation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Thursday that the governor signed into law a slew of gun violence prevention laws aimed at school campus safety, accessibility and regulation of sales. “California has the toughest gun safety laws in the nation, but none of us can afford to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Body of missing person found in Sacramento River

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing person was found in the Sacramento River. Authorities said the search began on Thursday when a car was found in Clarksburg near the river, which belonged to the missing person. Several agencies...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Repeated fires will turn our foothills to desert

Throughout Independence Day night, I watched anxiously as a pulsating glow emanated from the Mokelumne River canyon. That same sickly yellow glow had cooked the riparian area around the lifeblood of Amador, Calaveras, Alameda and Contra Costa counties seven years earlier. The 2015 Butte Fire killed the main trunks of almost every tree in the canyon, and from my explorations and work along the rim I knew that the vegetation that had sprung up in its wake was nothing but low brush around the bases of cadaver trees. This scrub oak was now burning up, and given the lack of soaking rains during the past several winters, the root balls of the trees were being cooked to death under the soil surface. The end result—a landscape, once shaded by tall oaks and pines, now quickly on its way to becoming a desert.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Equipment Sparks Fire In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA – A vegetation fire this morning in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County was human-caused prompting CAL Fire to remind the public of the dry conditions as a three-year drought lingers. The blaze broke out in some grass in the 10 o’clock hour on Miles...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Cycling Through Placer County

Looking for a different ride? A trip down the Feather/American River Levee (Garden Highway) will give it to you, although most of it isn’t really in Placer County. From Lincoln, head west out Nicolaus Road, through the “town”of Nicolaus and at mile 16.5, you’ll be at the levee. At mile 27, stop at the Verona Boat Ramp. There are bathrooms, water and a little store there.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Why gas prices are falling in California

Great news at the gas pump. Gasoline prices continue to fall in the Los Angeles area and across California. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to $5.84 on Friday, down 18-cents from a week ago and 55-cents from a month ago. Statewide, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

