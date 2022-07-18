ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

SC police: Officer not injured in Georgetown shooting, Myrtle Beach man killed had knife

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

A Georgetown city police officer on Saturday fatally shot a Myrtle Beach man, who was armed with a knife, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The officer, who was not injured, killed James Frazier, 50, behind a residence in Georgetown, a Monday press release stated.

Frazier died at the scene of the shooting near Palm Street and Church Street, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

SLED has not yet released the name of the officer.

Shots were fired after noon, the coroner’s office stated. After receiving a call at 1:45 p.m., Coroner Chase Ridgeway responded to the area.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

The state agency is investigating the incident at the request of Georgetown Police Chief Bill Pierce.

“The shooting was the 18th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022,” SLED said in the release. “This is the first officer involved shooting involving the Georgetown Police Department this year.”

Another man was shot and killed by a police officer February in Georgetown County, but that involved an officer with the Hemingway Police Department who had crossed jurisdictional lines in a car chase, The Sun News previously reported.

That officer, Cassandra Dollard, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter in relation to the shooting. She is still awaiting trial.

