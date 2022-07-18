Sheriff: Elderly Florida woman found dead after grabbed by gators in pond

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Zachary Carpenter and Nichole Williams were caught and arrested after being on the run for months. Back on May 31, a Special Enforcement Team officer tried to make a traffic stop on a car Carpenter was driving alongside Williams in the passenger seat. Instead of...
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three women were arrested on Tuesday for stealing over $1000 in perfume from two Ulta stores according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Latoya Wright, Andrea Hold, and Shaquanza Mays stole first from the Ulta located in the Gulf Coast Town Center. Afterwards, they stole from the Ulta located on Mediterranean Drive.
Deputies are investigating a crime scene on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a major crimes unit is present at that location. CCSO did not provide any further details on the nature of the investigation. Update: According to Charlotte Sheriff’s...
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - Golfers called 911 after seeing a woman fall into an alligator-infested pond at Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Sarasota last week. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released some of the audio from those 911 calls, days after Rose Marie Wiegand was attacked and killed by two alligators.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sam’s Club employee was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly helped thieves steal televisions from his own store, according to St. Petersburg police. An affidavit said the six stolen televisions were related to three grand theft investigations by the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A jury found 37-year-old Shaun Johnson guilty of lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious conduct against a child. This followed a two-day trial in Charlotte County. Back in 2020, deputies arrested Johnson after an investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation...
A juvenile on probation was taken into custody Wednesday morning after jumping into a canal and swimming away from deputies in Port Charlotte. According to a watch commander with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the search began when the unidentified boy was out after his curfew. When deputies located him, he jumped into a canal near Yancy Street and Midway Boulevard to get away.
A U.S. Marine is wanted by the federal government for desertion. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says the government thinks he could be in Lee County. Crime Stoppers says the government is looking for Andrew T. Hall. They say he was last stationed in Camp Pendleton in California. According to Crime...
PINELLAS COUNTY — Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are now using a new system that changes the way they respond to 911 calls, and the sheriff says it's a game-changer. What You Need To Know. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says new software has already exponentially cut...
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation in the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood. According to deputies, an elderly female was seen falling into a pond along the course near her residence and struggled
Two Fort Myers women were arrested by deputies Saturday, accused of retail theft worth over $3,000 at Estero’s Miromar Outlets. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Alexus Brunson, 25, and Kwatreese Burgess, 28, were seen stealing merchandise from the Nike store at Miromar Outlets and leaving without payment.
TAMPA, Fla. — Two separate crashes, one of them deadly, along the Howard Frankland Bridge caused major slowdowns for commuters Monday morning. The deadly crash happened along northbound Interstate 275 at the Kennedy Boulevard exit, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report. Two people were killed. Troopers say...
TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers said a distracted driver caused a deadly multi-vehicle crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge that snarled traffic for commuters heading into Tampa from St. Pete on Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on the Interstate 275 exit ramp to...
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - A 92-year-old woman is dead following a golf cart collision in Sun City Center. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a golf cart north on Stoneham Drive near Sun City Center Blvd. around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday. At the same time,...
