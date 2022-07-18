ISP: Crash on I-80 results in serious injuries

CHICAGO (CBS) --The Eisenhower Expressway was partially shut down on the city's West Side, after a driver got shot and then got onto the expressway. Chicago Police said at 9:11 p.m., a 26-year-old man was driving in a car in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver Nissan Maxima shot him. The victim then got on the expressway. An Infiniti was seen along the shoulder with the door open. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was reported in fair condition. The suspect also got on the Eisenhower and fled westward, police said. Two small boys, ages 1 and 6, were in the car with the man who got shot, police said. Neither was injured, but the 1-year-old was taken to Stroger as a precaution because of shattered glass in the car. The outbound Eisenhower was shut down at Independence Boulevard as a result of the incident while police investigate. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Four detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO