Lake County, IN

ISP: Crash on I-80 results in serious injuries

By Jeff Wiehe
WANE-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An early Monday morning crash left where an SUV went airborne and hit a semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 80/94 left at least two people with life-threatening injuries, according to Indiana State Police. Alcohol and possibly drugs may have been...

