WOOD RIVER — The most recent COVID-19 statistics for Madison County serve as a reminder that the coronavirus is still a force to be reckoned with. The COVID-19 community level for Madison County continues to be high. That reflects a trend throughout the state and the nation of surging cases due in large part to the rise of virus variant Omicron BA.5, which is much more contagious than its predecessors and able to circumvent existing immunity in many people.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO