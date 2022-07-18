Look: Rankings Name The Worst Road Uniform In The NFL

At SEC Media Days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban commented on the current NIL policies in the NCAA. “I don’t dislike name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players. I want players to do well," Saban said. "Our players did extremely well last year. They made over three million in name, image and likeness so I’m all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their [NIL] to create value for themselves. We have a great brand at Alabama so players are going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create…[NIL] is not an issue for us at Alabama.”

