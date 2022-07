It’s only a matter of time before Apple eventually switches all of its devices over to USB-C. As for how long that’s going to take, there’s no definite answer just yet, so most of us are stuck waiting for the day Apple embraces USB-C — most of us, that is. YouTuber Ken Pillonel took matters into their own hands by 3D printing an AirPods case that charges via USB-C.

