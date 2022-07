Santa Clara County residents will soon have another COVID-19 vaccine option that may be more amenable to those who remain unvaccinated. The two-dose shot, produced by Maryland drugmaker Novavax, is the nation's first so-called protein vaccine. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved its use for unvaccinated adults ages 18 and older. Compared to the previously available vaccines, the new shots employ more traditional technology in use for more than 30 years to fight against COVID. Those who are already vaccinated are not eligible.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO