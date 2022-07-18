Book Bulletin
Antigo Public Library
Recent Releases
July 18, 2022
Fiction
— “A Dress of Violet Taffeta” by Tessa Arlen
— “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson
— “Set on You” by Amy Lea
— “The Second Husband” by Kate White
— “The German Wife” by Kelly Rimmer
Mystery and Suspense
— “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
— “Augusta Hawke” by G.M. Malliet
— “Death and the Decorator” by Simon Brett
— “Version Zero” by David Yoon
— “Iced” by Felix Francis
Fantasy and Science Fiction
— “Ordinary Monsters” by J.M. Miro
Large Print
— “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
— “Unfailing Love” by Janette Oke and Laurel Oke Logan
— “Night, Neon: Tales of Mystery and Suspense” by Joyce Carol Oates
Nonfiction
— “Fight Like Hell: The Untold Story of American Labor” by Kim Kelly
— “Fabric: The Hidden History of the Material World” by Victoria Finlay
— “Ten Steps to Nanette” by Hannah Gadsby
Books on CD
— “Lost and Found in Paris” by Lian Dolan
— “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hiderbrand
— “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson
— “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
— “The Bookwoman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson
DVDs
— “Ambulance” (Blu-ray and DVD)
— ‘The Boys” Seasons 1 and 2
— “One Summer”
— “Abraham Lincoln”
The Antigo Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
