Book Bulletin

Recent Releases

July 18, 2022

Fiction

— “A Dress of Violet Taffeta” by Tessa Arlen

— “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson

— “Set on You” by Amy Lea

— “The Second Husband” by Kate White

— “The German Wife” by Kelly Rimmer

Mystery and Suspense

— “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci

— “Augusta Hawke” by G.M. Malliet

— “Death and the Decorator” by Simon Brett

— “Version Zero” by David Yoon

— “Iced” by Felix Francis

Fantasy and Science Fiction

— “Ordinary Monsters” by J.M. Miro

Large Print

— “Trust” by Hernan Diaz

— “Unfailing Love” by Janette Oke and Laurel Oke Logan

— “Night, Neon: Tales of Mystery and Suspense” by Joyce Carol Oates

Nonfiction

— “Fight Like Hell: The Untold Story of American Labor” by Kim Kelly

— “Fabric: The Hidden History of the Material World” by Victoria Finlay

— “Ten Steps to Nanette” by Hannah Gadsby

Books on CD

— “Lost and Found in Paris” by Lian Dolan

— “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hiderbrand

— “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson

— “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham

— “The Bookwoman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson

DVDs

— “Ambulance” (Blu-ray and DVD)

— ‘The Boys” Seasons 1 and 2

— “One Summer”

— “Abraham Lincoln”

