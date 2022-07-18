Antigo 9U Stallions start strong, take third in July home tourney

The Antigo 9U Stallions travel baseball team hosted the second of two home tournaments this season over the past weekend.

The 9U squad finished with two wins and one defeat, good for a third place overall finish in the nine-team field.

Opening play Friday night against Crandon at the Saratoga South ballpark, Antigo rolled to an 18-3 win.

Tucker Medo and Jude Hoffman split time on the mound, both throwing two innings. Medo walked two and struck out four, while Hoffman walked just one and struck out three Crandon batters.

At the plate, Medo, Gabe Hilger and Hoffman all went 2-for-3, with Hilger smashing a triple and Medo a double.

Ridge Hessedahl added a single and drove in two, while Alex Kubiaczyk and Maverick Carter both added one hit each.

Saturday morning, Rhinelander was the opposition for the 9U Stallions, with Antigo pounding out 14 hits in a 16-7 victory.

Leading hitters included Medo and Hilger, who both went 3-for-3. Hilger finished just a home run shy of the cycle.

Adding two hits to the Antigo attack was Carter, Henry Andraschko and Isaac Rogatzki. Alex Kubiaczyk and Jordy Zupon both delivered one base knock.

Medo, Zupon and Kubiaczyk all saw time on the mound, helping to secure the win. Medo threw the first 2/3 of an inning, with Zupon throwing 2 1/3 in relief and Kubiaczyk tossing the final two frames. Zupon and Kubiaczyk both struck out three.

With a shot at the tourney championship on the line, everything went D.C. Everest’s way on Sunday, as Antigo’s 9U team fell by a 16-1 count.

The Stallions were limited to three hits, coming from Medo, Hilger and Zupon.

Hilger went three innings on the mound, striking out eight, while Kubiaczyk pitched the fourth.