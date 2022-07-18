ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ohio State’s Stroud, Smith-Njigba, Hickman To Attend Big Ten Media Days

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAztU_0gje3SNi00

The three team leaders will travel to Indianapolis next week alongside head coach Ryan Day.

The Big Ten announced on Monday morning that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud , wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and safety Ronnie Hickman at Big Ten Media Days next week.

The two-day event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 26-27. The Buckeyes are scheduled to meet with the media on the second day, with Day’s press conference set for 12:30 p.m. and the players to follow from 1:15-2:15 p.m.

Day will then have another media availability from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Stroud is coming off a redshirt freshman season in which he threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns. He was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the Big Ten’s player, quarterback and freshman of the year as a result.

Smith-Njigba, meanwhile, caught a school-record 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns during his sophomore season. That includes 15 catches for a bowl-record 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl win over Utah.

Lastly, Hickman led the team with 100 tackles – including 54 solo stops – and two interceptions during his redshirt sophomore season. He started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches.

Buckeye Forums

