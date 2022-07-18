ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Agencies Increase Patrols, Surveillance At Long Island Beaches Due To Shark Attacks

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
A Tiger shark Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Albert kok

State officials have ordered heightened patrols and surveillance of shark activity at Long Island State Park beaches amid an increase in sightings and reports of swimmers getting bit.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Monday morning, July 18, that she has directed State Parks to increase lifeguard staffing at ocean beaches by 25 percent.

Hochul also ordered expanded drone availability at Long Island State Park, Jones Beach State Pakr, Robert Moses State Park, and Hither Hills State Park.

"As New Yorkers and visitors alike head to our beautiful Long Island beaches to enjoy the summer, our top priority is their safety," Hochul said. "We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer."

As of Thursday, July 14, six shark attacks were reported at Long Island beaches over a two-week period.

Additional surveillance measures include deploying Park Police patrol boats to search the water, dispatching State Police helicopter patrols over the waters of the South Shore, and distributing educational materials to the public, Hochul said.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has released the following shark safety tips:

  • Avoid areas with seals.
  • Avoid areas with schools of bait fish, often characterized by fish splashing on the surface, diving sea birds, or the presence of marine mammals such as dolphins.
  • Avoid areas where people are fishing.
  • Avoid swimming in the ocean at dusk, dawn, or nighttime.
  • Avoid murky water.
  • Avoid isolation. Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups.
  • Swim close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom.
  • Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and Parks staff.
  • Adhere to all signage at beaches.

