DJ Premier Says Dr. Dre Blocked Him From Collaborating With 50 Cent

DJ Premier has worked with a slew of Hip-Hop's most revered acts over the span of his 30+ years in the rap game. One artist he didn't get a chance to work with before he made it to the major leagues is 50 Cent, and it's all because of Dr. Dre.

During his most recent visit to The Breakfast Club on Monday, July 18, Preemo tells a couple of stories from his rise to fame from the moment he met the late Notorious B.I.G. to producing for him and JAY-Z at the beginning of his career. Later on, he reveals that he could've collaborated with 50 Cent before he blew up if it wasn't for Dr. Dre.

"The first single I was going to drop was a 50 Cent record," Preemo explains after revealing he was supposed to produce an entire Terror Squad compilation project for Fat Joe. "This is when everybody really wasn't messing with Fif' to the fullest because he was having drama after doing 'How To Rob.' Me and Fif' hit it off right away and I clicked with him after I got on the phone with him. He said he'll do the record. And right when it was time to do the record, boom, we get a call... 'Fif' can't do it.' I'm like 'Why not?' They like 'He's about to sign with Eminem and Dr. Dre.' I'm like 'No!' because he already committed to us.'

He says that he even talked to Dr. Dre about it at the time, who said 'Preem, I love you but he's not doing any more recording until he does his debut album.'" Preemo also notes that it wasn't his first album because The Power of the Dollar is considered 50 Cent's inaugural LP. Premier did end up joining forces with 50 Cent over a decade later on their 2011 song "Shut Ur Bloodcloth Mouth."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Premier also discusses Mass Appeal's DJ Premier: Hip Hop Volume 1 EP that dropped last week as well as the story behind Remy Ma and Rapsody's song off the project. Check out a couple of clips from the episode below and watch the interview in full up top.