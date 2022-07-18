TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 East Down to One Lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday evening, Greensboro Police learned from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office that a Greensboro native had been assaulted and kidnapped. The victim was transported to a rural area in Rockingham County and left with life threatening injuries. In addition; the victim’s vehicle had also been stolen. After being located, the victim was taken to a local hospital due to the life threatening injuries that were left from the assault.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO