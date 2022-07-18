TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 East Down to One Lane in Greensboro

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville Police are investigating an incident which a 12-year-old boy suffered a gunshot to his head Tuesday afternoon. On July 19 at 1:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Jarrett Street, responding to a gunshot wound victim. Officers located the victim, a 12-year-old boy, in the back bedroom of the residence suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Officers began to administer life-saving measures until Davidson County Emergency Service paramedics arrived on the scene.
