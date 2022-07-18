ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 East Down to One Lane in Greensboro

By Peter Stratta
abc45.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — Interstate-40 East is currently blocked in all but one lane...

abc45.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

Woman in Custody for Greensboro Kidnapping

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday evening, Greensboro Police learned from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office that a Greensboro native had been assaulted and kidnapped. The victim was transported to a rural area in Rockingham County and left with life threatening injuries. In addition; the victim’s vehicle had also been stolen. After being located, the victim was taken to a local hospital due to the life threatening injuries that were left from the assault.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Social Media Assists in Elon Arsonist Arrest

ELON, N.C. — Social media posts and CrimeStoppers helped authorities catch an arsonists on the loose in Elon. On Tuesday July 12, Alamance County Sheriffs were trying to locate a man who tried setting fire to a vehicle parked in a Burlington residential driveway. The suspect fled on foot when confronted by the homeowner just after 1:00 am. Deputies were unable to find the man in the immediate search of the area.
ELON, NC
abc45.com

Alamance County Woman Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — After receiving several community complaints about a specific residence, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit began a narcotics investigation on July 17. During the investigation, Amber Nicole Jones was found to be the suspect. On Tuesday July 19, a search warrant was...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Traffic
Greensboro, NC
Cars
abc45.com

Thomasville Child Suffers Gun Shot Wound, in Critical Condition

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville Police are investigating an incident which a 12-year-old boy suffered a gunshot to his head Tuesday afternoon. On July 19 at 1:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Jarrett Street, responding to a gunshot wound victim. Officers located the victim, a 12-year-old boy, in the back bedroom of the residence suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Officers began to administer life-saving measures until Davidson County Emergency Service paramedics arrived on the scene.
THOMASVILLE, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested After Breaking into High Point School

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people were charged with felony breaking and entering at a school in High Point. When officers arrived to Northwood Elementary School (818 W. Lexington Avenue) on Wednesday at about 9:45 p.m., they saw two men walking inside of the school. Both suspects quickly proceeded to run away.
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Bear Cub Sighted in Kernersville Neighborhood

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriffs received multiple calls about a black bear being located in Canterbury Estates in Kernersville. The exact site of the reported bear cub was the 2300 block of NC-66 South. The sheriff's department took to a Twitter thread to inform the public that telling...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc45.com

Top Golf Location Planned for Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is anticipating a Top Golf coming in the near future. City council voted 9-0 to bring a location for the popular driving range entertainment complex to Guilford County. This has been part of a process dating back to 2019. The planned location will be at...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

15 dogs rescued from Guilford County property

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fifteen dogs and puppies were rescued from a property in Guilford County that was the home to an alleged dogfighting and breeding operation. With the support of the Guilford County Sheriff’s office, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was able to help with this removal.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy