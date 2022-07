Even in the heart of a dynamic melting pot like Wynwood, it'd be damn near impossible not to notice the towering frame of Trapland Pat. Born Patterson Menard, the 23-year-old Broward County emcee almost exists as a caricature of the region he calls home. He stands tall at six feet three inches, making him a big target as a former wide receiver recruited from high school. The bulky DIY wicks growing from his scalp protrude like harpoons, and the diamond grills in his mouth twinkle even as he's cloaked under the shade outside of a local juice bar.

