Sheriff: Noise complaint leads to arrest of accused child molester

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A noise complaint led to the arrest of a Flagler County man on lewd and lascivious battery charges.

Deputies were called to the area of the Matanzas Woods Golf Course after getting reports of loud music just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived they found 48-year-old Alphonso Joseph inside a Toyota Camry with a juvenile.

During questioning, the juvenile victim told deputies that he and Joseph had met on a dating app before meeting at the golf course.

Joseph was arrested and booked into the Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on charges of lewd and lascivious battery.

He was released on a $15,000 bond.

