ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Explore An Ancient Immersive World In This Kickstarter Funded Game

By StackCommerce Guest Author
IFLScience
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are a gamer though and through. In fact, your daily gaming experience carries you off to faraway places where you immerse yourself in problem solving and exploration. Did you know that gaming can actually make you more social, increase your brain’s gray matter, improve dexterity, and much more? It’s true....

iflscience.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

How to "Seize Destiny" in Genshin Impact

Here's how to complete the "Seize Destiny" prompt in Genshin Impact. The Golden Apple Archipelago has made it's return in Genshin Impact Version 2.8, and it's full of new quests, missions, and puzzles for players to explore and solve. One of these new quests is a Phantom Realm quest with Mona, which can be both long and complicated for players who are going in unprepared. After completing the Astral Puzzles in the first part of Mona's Domain, players will be given the task to "Seize Destiny". Here's how to do it.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Ubisoft delays Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora past March 2023

Ubisoft has announced that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been delayed into the company's next fiscal year, alongside another unannounced premium title. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was previously scheduled to launch sometime this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2023. Ubisoft had three major premium games in line to launch this fiscal year, including Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, both of which now have concrete release dates and seem to be on track for launch. However, the Avatar game is no longer among them.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Soulframe’ is a new fantasy MMORPG from the ‘Warframe’ developers

Digital Extremes, the developer behind free-to-play shooter Warframe, has announced a new fantasy MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) called Soulframe. Details are scarce on the upcoming game currently, but Digital Extremes accompanied the announcement with a five-minute-long cinematic reveal trailer. The trailer showcases some of Soulframe’s fantasy premise. The...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickstarter#Oceans#Planet#Gaming#Gravity#Video Game#Innerspace#Polyknight Games
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IFLScience

Rescue Of Lost Data Reveals World's Longest Measured Underwater Avalanche

On January 14, 2020, a vast underwater avalanche swept down the Congo Canyon, off Africa's Atlantic Coast. Material traveled an astonishing 1,100 kilmeters (660 miles) and reached a depth of 4,500 meters (15,000 feet) having started not far below sea level. The transfer of organic material to the depths in this way is a neglected part of the Earth's carbon cycle.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

An Asteroid Skipping Like A Stone Over Water Left A Rich Legacy

The recent discovery of numerous lumps of metal-rich stones near Aletai, Xinjiang, puzzled geologists. Instead of being clumped together, the rocks rich in iron, copper, and gold are distributed in a long thin line stretching 430 kilometers (260 miles) and are clearly of extraterrestrial origin. To explain their distribution, scientists are proposing an asteroid came in at such a shallow angle that, rather than forming a single impact crater, it skipped over the Earth's atmosphere before falling in, like a flat stone bouncing over water.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Beautiful Medieval Gravestones Found Among Oldest Shipwreck In England

A 13th-century shipwreck recently discovered off the south coast of England is one of the oldest shipwrecks ever found in the country. To ensure this sunken fragment of history lives on, the incredibly rare shipwreck has just been granted the highest level of protection by the UK government, according to Historic England.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
UPI News

Skin becomes canvas at World Bodypainting Festival

July 21 (UPI) -- The World Bodypainting Festival begins Thursday in Klagenfurt, Austria, bringing together hundreds of body painting artists and enthusiasts from around the globe. The three-day festival, which has been held at the Goethepark in Klagenfurt since 2017, features multiple competitions, stage shows and over 40 live bands....
VISUAL ART
Gamespot

Guerrilla Games Is Shutting Down Online Servers For Killzone, RIGS

Guerrilla Games has today announced that online servers for a number of its games will shut down on August 12. The studio behind Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West shared the news today on Twitter, stating that online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall--including Intercept Mode--and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League will be closing down on this date.
VIDEO GAMES
IFLScience

Earth's Crust Dripped "Like Honey" Into The Planet's Mantle Beneath The Andes

Beneath the Andes Mountains, parts of the Earth’s outermost crust have sunk into the Play-Doh-like layer of the mantle below, slowly dripping into the planet’s interior like honey. As reported in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, scientists at the University of Toronto studied the wrinkle-like features in...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Pulsed Quantum Bits Behave As If They're Symmetrical In Two Time Dimensions

Seeking to prevent the loss of information in quantum computers, physicists have found a possible route using laser pulses that create a symmetry in time rather than in space, and do so in two time dimensions. To physicists, time is just another dimension, albeit one that is curiously resistant to...
SCIENCE
hypebeast.com

Original 'DOOM' Co-Creator John Romero Is Building New FPS Game With Unreal Engine 5

The original co-creator of 1993’s massive hit video game DOOM has now announced a new project under his own studio, Romero Games. While details remain scarce at the moment regarding the upcoming title, John Romero has confirmed that it’ll be a new first-person shooter experience built on Unreal Engine 5, the latest technology offered by Epic. The developer also teased that it’s working with a large publisher on the project.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Free Online

Best sites to watch Elvira, Mistress of the Dark - Last updated on Jul 20, 2022. Best sites to stream: Amazon Prime Video ,AMC+ Roku Premium Channel. Best sites to buy: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Best sites to rent: Redbox ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy