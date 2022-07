Opposite the towering condo blocks that line Perdido Beach Boulevard, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it neighborhood along Cotton Bayou, a house springs up like a dandelion from a small grove of spindly live oaks. Like all the houses in this neighborhood, it sits on a lot that was carefully drawn so as not to disturb the trees. Although the house was finished in 2017, it’s such a natural part of the landscape, it seems like it could have been here much longer.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO