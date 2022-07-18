Alabama searching for suspect in armed robbery. Two suspects already in custody in incident where AR-15s and other guns were stolen

Alabama law enforcement officers are looking for a man in connection with a June armed robbery when two AR-15 rifles and other firearms were stolen.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Lee Anthony Walker Jr., who has a first-degree warrant and still at large.

Walker and two other men are suspected of a robbery in Marion Junction.

Last week, Quindon Rashad Pernell turned himself over to the DCSO.

Pernell saw his photo on a Central Alabama CrimeStoppers segment and immediately contacted Law Enforcement.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s incident report has Pernell, 26, being charged with first-degree robbery. Bond was set at $60,000 and he made bond.

Another suspect, Octavious Blevins, has been arrested and already in custody.

The trio are connected to a June 27 case in Marion Junction, where Walker was taken to a residence.

After arriving, Walker went into the residence and came out with Blevins.

Blevins placed a gun to the victim’s head while Walker took unlawful possession of 2 AR-15 rifles, 2 pistols, and one shotgun, from the victim’s car.

The victim then drove away in his car but took a picture with his phone as he was leaving.

According to the DCSO, the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Walker, call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.